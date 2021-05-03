BPD investigating shooting at illegal gaming casino

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in the 1400 block of Niles Street.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred at around 2:50 a.m. Officers reported to the scene in response to a ShotSpotter activation and said a shooting occurred inside an illegally operated gaming casino.
Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital, with one victim in critical condition and the other in stable condition, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.