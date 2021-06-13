BPD investigating series of crashes, calling them 'intentional acts'

Bakersfield Police said Sunday they are investigating a series of Saturday night crashes they characterized as "intentional acts" that left one man dead and the suspect in critical condition.
It all started at 9:40 p.m. Saturday when police went to the 4200 block of Jewett Avenue for a report of a traffic collision. Shortly after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at Q and West Columbus streets was reported, along with a major injury collision in the 3900 block of Q Street.
Police said in a news release that a motorist driving a pickup truck with a utility trailer in the 4200 block of Jewett Avenue was intentionally ramming another vehicle. The driver tried to ram the same vehicle a second time but hit a pedestrian at Q and West Columbus streets.
The motorist drove away and then was involved in a head-on collision in the 3900 block of Q Street, police said in the news release.
The two occupants of the vehicle hit on Jewett Avenue had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. The pedestrian, identified only as a man, had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the victim vehicle in the head-on collision was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The Kern County coroner's office identified him as Everardo Perez Jr., 26, of Bakersfield. He died at Kern Medical at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, the coroner's office reported.
His passenger, a woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Bakersfield Police said the suspect, a man, has not been identified. He was "uncooperative with officers and had to be removed from the vehicle," the BPD news release said. He is in critical condition, and has been arrested on suspicion of crimes including homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.