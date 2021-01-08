Police are investigating a series of alleged burglaries that have occurred over the past month in west Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, the burglaries have been committed by two suspects while residents are home. They have taken place during the evening and early morning hours in the communities of Haggin Oaks, Laurelglen, Village Green and Vineyard.
Police said the suspects have made entry through unlocked windows and doors.
The news release stated that a woman was identified on surveillance footage stealing Christmas decorations and items from an unlocked car in the 14600 block of Yellow Lupine Drive during the early morning hours of Dec. 2.
Police believe she was with a male suspect during the incident.
BPD described her as a white female between 18 and 24 years old. Police said she stands 5-foot-6 and weighs between 115 and 130 pounds with a light complexion and light brown hair.
She was wearing a dark green puff jacket with a black hood, jeans with rhinestones on the rear pockets, and black and white shoes.
Police are encouraging community members to lock their doors and windows and ensure surveillance camera systems are functioning. BPD also said that increased patrol and enforcement efforts have been put forth in the areas where the burglaries have taken place.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.