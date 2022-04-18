BPD investigating school threats made on social media

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a school threat made via social media regarding staff and students of Earl Warren Junior High School, according to a BPD news release Monday.
BPD officials said the validity of the threat has not been substantiated at this time; however, it specifically mentions violence taking place Tuesday.
As a result, the BPD warned there will be a heightened presence surrounding the campus Tuesday while they work with Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials to identify the origin of the threat.