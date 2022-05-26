BPD investigating possible threat against Ridgeview High School

A threat issued on social media against “RHS” prompted the Bakersfield Police Department to investigate a potential threat at Ridgecrest High School.
Multiple cities across the nation received the same threat, and it is unknown if the risk is specific to Bakersfield, the BPD said in a news release.
An increased presence of law enforcement may be observed around Ridgecrest High School. Police are working with the Kern High School District and other authorities to identify the source of the social media post and poster.
Anyone with information about the identity behind the SnapChat account “shootingRHSnext” can contact the BPD at 616-327-7111.