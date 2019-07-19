The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in south Bakersfield.
ON May 9, BPD officers responded to the 2700 block of Dore Drive for calls of an assault. Officers found Lawrence Olivas, 68, who was unresponsive and suffering from major injuries. Olivas was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Olivas' roommate, Paul Lujan, 42, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and attempted murder.
On July 12, Olivas succumbed to his injuries. Lujan is still in custody, and BPD investigators are working with the Kern County District Attorney's Office to formally charge Lujan with murder rather than attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
