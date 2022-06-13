BPD investigating officer-involved shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer shooting that involved a Lake Isabella man Monday.
Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Panama Lane to reports of a man brandishing a firearm at 3:45 a.m. The man, later identified as Robert John Vaughn, 48, left the scene before police arrived, according to a BPD news release.
The victim gave officers a description of Vaughn and his car. Officers then found Vaughn and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the news release stated. Vaughn led police on a brief chase. Vaughn abandoned his vehicle in the 6800 block of Lowry Street and started fleeing on foot, the news release added.
Vaughn then started firing at officers, police said. One officer returned fire, and Vaughn was taken into custody along the 6800 block of Betty Street, according to the news release.
Vaughn was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, but has been discharged, the news release said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle and for violating his Post Release Community Supervision.
The officer who fired shots has been placed on paid administrative leave while police investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.