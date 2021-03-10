BPD investigating homicide on E 9th Street

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night in the 1400 block of E 9th Street.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m.
Upon arrival they located a man who sustained major injury from a gunshot wound. The news release stated that the man was taken via ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of victim was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Kyle Ursery at 326-3871 or the BPD at 327-7111.