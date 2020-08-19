A fatal car accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hosking Avenue and Monitor Street.
The Bakersfield Police Department said the accident took place at 5:01 a.m. A man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, BPD said. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, BPD said.
Drugs or alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the accident, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
