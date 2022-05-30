BPD investigating fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday.
BPD officers reported a man who was down in the roadway was struck by a vehicle around 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace.
The pedestrian sustained major injuries ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, according to a BPD news release.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.