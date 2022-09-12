BPD investigating fatal hit-and-run collision

Bakersfield Police officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday in the 700 block of P Street.
At around 10:44 p.m., BPD officers were called to a pedestrian who had been struck by a car that fled. The man was taken to Kern Medical where he died.
The driver of the vehicle, described as a black sedan with front-end damage to the driver’s side, left the scene in the vehicle. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.
Speed appears to be a factor in the collision; it’s not known if alcohol was a factor.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.