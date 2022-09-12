 Skip to main content
BPD investigating fatal hit-and-run collision

Bakersfield Police officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday in the 700 block of P Street.

At around 10:44 p.m., BPD officers were called to a pedestrian who had been struck by a car that fled. The man was taken to Kern Medical where he died.

