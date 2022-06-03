BPD investigating fatal collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal collision Friday at Union and East California avenues, according to a BPD news release.
The 4:53 a.m. collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck left the man in the sedan with major injuries. The driver of the pickup truck ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The adult male driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased after being transported to an area hospital.
The cause of the collision and whether drugs or alcohol are factors are still under investigation. The Major Collision Investigations Team has assumed the investigation. All roadways are open as of this release.
The identity of the decedent will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.