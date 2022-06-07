BPD investigating fatal collision involving motorcyclist

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a motorcyclist was killed Monday after making an illegal U-turn.
A motorcyclist heading east on Taft Highway around 9:19 p.m. made the turn from the right edge of the road, putting the motorcycle in the path of a passenger car, which struck the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. One of the occupants of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.