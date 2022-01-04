BPD investigating fatal collision involving bicyclist

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday near the intersection of California Avenue and S Street.
BPD officers reported that a vehicle hit a bicyclist, who sustained major injuries, around 12:28 p.m. The cyclist who was hit died at the scene as a result of injuries he sustained.
The motorist is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to BPD officers.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.