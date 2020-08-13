The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident on Thursday at 2:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Berkshire Road.
The accident involved a sedan and pick-up truck. According to BPD, the sedan was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the pick-up.
The driver of the Sedan died at the scene and his identity will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office, BPD said.
In a news release, BPD said speed was believed to be a factor in the accident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 327-7111.
