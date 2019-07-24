The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred Tuesday night.
At around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, BPD responded to the 4500 block of California Avenue near Easton Drive. Tony Ray Charles Jr., 45, of Bakersfield and Destiny Nicole Freeman, 30, of Bakersfield both died at the scene.
BPD has not made any arrests in connection to the shooting, and no suspects are known at this time.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.