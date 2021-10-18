BPD investigating discharge of firearm at Walmart, which left no injuries

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the discharge of a firearm inside Walmart at 8400 Rosedale Highway that left no one injured.
The incident occurred at about 10:20 a.m. Oct. 1, the BPD stated in a news release.
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said one shot was fired. A preliminary investigation shows the shot was unintentional and the gun was negligently discharged from the waistband of the suspect, Pair added.
The suspect is described as a white man, in his 40s to 50s with a heavy build. He has brown hair. He was last seen with a mustache, and wearing a white T-shirt, with blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.