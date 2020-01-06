The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a Bakersfield man on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 2:01 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office discovered 31-year-old Armando Montoya Jr. in a canal on the 6600 block of South H Street. Montoya Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KCSO. A postmortem examination will be conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.