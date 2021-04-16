You have permission to edit this article.
BPD investigating alleged shooting threat targeting Actis Junior High

Police are investigating a possible shooting threat made by a suspected juvenile targeting Actis Junior High School in southwest Bakersfield.

According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the agency was alerted of the threat on Friday at 8:34 a.m. Police said the threat was made over social media.

The school, located at 2400 Westholme Blvd., was placed on lockdown and there continues to be a police presence in the area.

The BPD said it is working closely with Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to ensure the safety of students and staff as police continue their investigation.

