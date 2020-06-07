Bakersfield Police are investigating a Saturday night major injury crash in south Bakersfield in which police believe some of the drivers were under the influence of alcohol.
It happened at about 11:10 p.m. at Watts Drive and Lotus Lane.
An Oldsmobile sedan traveling south on Lotus Lane didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Watts Drive, BPD said in a news release. The Oldsmobile collided with a Toyota sedan traveling east on Watts Drive. The Oldsmobile then struck a Nissan sedan that was stopped on the north side of the intersection.
The man driving the Oldsmobile was ejected and taken to a hospital with major injuries. BPD said it's believed he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The woman driving the Toyota had moderate injuries; police said in the news release she was driving under the influence of alcohol. Two adult passengers had moderate injuries and all three were taken to hospitals.
The woman driving the Nissan and her passenger complained of pain and were treated at the scene, police said.
The incident is under investigation. Police said anyone with information can call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.