Three suspects have been identified as suspects in a May shooting that left one dead.
Abraham Lopez, 27, Missy Medina, 30, and Francisco Flores, 36, all have outstanding arrest warrants for suspicion of murder, conspiracy and gang participation. The firearm used in the murder has not been recovered and all three should be considered armed and dangerous, Bakersfield police said.
Lopez, Medina and Flores are suspected to have been involved in the death of Victor Dominguez, 30, of Bakersfield on May 31. Officers dispatched to the 1900 block of Raymond A Spruance Court and found Dominguez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or BPD at 327-7111.
