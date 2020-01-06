The Bakersfield Police Department released the description of a suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred Dec. 3 on the 300 block of Chester Ave.
The BPD described the vehicle as a late 1990s to early 2000s white Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon with possible front end damage.
At 7:15 p.m., BPD responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Officers discovered an adult male in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled southbound on Chester Ave. according to BPD
It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, according to BPD. The victim’s name would be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact officer Thomas Wahl at 326-3967 or the BPD at 327-7111.
