The Bakersfield Police Department identified a man Thursday who was shot Wednesday, but didn’t identify the officers involved in the incident.
Ramiro Molina, 23, and Francisco Rodriguez, 28, were suspects in a drug trafficking investigation and were approached by police at an am/pm gas station, police previously said. Molina is accused of crashing into a patrol car and then was shot by an officer.
Molina was taken to the hospital while Rodriguez was arrested at the scene, police said.
Molina was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, obstructing an executive officer and drug charges.
Rodriguez was booked on suspicion of having drugs to sell them, conspiracy and other misdemeanor charges.
BPD added the investigation is ongoing more information will be provided to the public.