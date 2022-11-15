 Skip to main content
BPD identifies model of car that struck, killed woman before fleeing

Bakersfield police have identified the type of car they say struck and killed a pedestrian the night of Nov. 4 before fleeing the scene.

A news release Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department said the vehicle was a silver Toyota Celica made in the early 2000s with a rear spoiler. The car sustained major damage on the passenger side from the front bumper to the windshield, it added.

