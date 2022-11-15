BPD identifies model of car that struck, killed woman before fleeing

Bakersfield police have identified the type of car they say struck and killed a pedestrian the night of Nov. 4 before fleeing the scene.
A news release Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department said the vehicle was a silver Toyota Celica made in the early 2000s with a rear spoiler. The car sustained major damage on the passenger side from the front bumper to the windshield, it added.
The department is searching for the owner of the car along with that of a second vehicle, described as a a black Chevy or GMC truck, that ran over the pedestrian outside of a crosswalk at about 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of westbound Stockdale Highway.
Both vehicles fled the scene. The woman pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. BPD said excessive speed may have been a factor in the accident.
BPD urged anyone with information on the crashes to call the agency at 661-327-7111.