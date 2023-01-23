BPD identifies 2 officers involved in collision that killed 1 man, injured 3

The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman.
Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Cobbins has been with the department for about two years and Robles for about one year. Both have been placed on administrative leave, police said.
Cobbins and Robles were taken to Kern Medical following the collision, but have been released, according to a California Highway Patrol report and BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
Hernandez underwent two surgeries Thursday for orthopedic fractures and internal organ injuries. Her attorneys with Chain Cohn Clark declined to provide an update on her health and released a statement.
“The family very much appreciates that everyone is respecting their privacy while they focus on the well-being of Ana,” attorney Matt Clark wrote in a statement.
CHP officers are investigating the incident and the BPD is conducting an internal inquiry to determine if officers complied with department policy for vehicle chases. It is presumed both policemen were driving to help other officers apprehend a suspect driving a reportedly stolen car.
CHP noted in its initial statement roads featured stop signs posted for only drivers traveling north and south.
There were no witnesses to the crash, said CHP, so they ask anyone with information to call their Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.