BPD identifies 2 officers involved in collision that killed 1 man, injured 3

California Highway Patrol and other first responders gather evidence Thursday in a collision which killed one and injured three others, including two Bakersfield Police Department officers. CHP closed the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads where the collision happened. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman.

Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.

