Police found human remains underneath the 24th Street bridge, located near Buck Owens Boulevard in central Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the remains were discovered after officers were dispatched to the area on Thursday at around 9:23 p.m. Police said that skeletal remains consistent with an adult male were found in a transient encampment that was located in a crawl space beneath the bridge.
The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.