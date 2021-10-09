BPD: Hourslong standoff ends with man's arrest

Bakersfield Police late Friday night released additional details about an hourslong incident in which police said a suspect refused to surrender and was taken into custody with the help of several special teams.
The incident unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Friday, when Bakersfield Police Department officers went to the 500 block of Miller Street after receiving a request for help from the Kern County Probation Department.
Probation officers had gone there to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Jeff McFadden, who was found to have a firearm as he fled into his nearby apartment, the BPD said in a news release. He wouldn't leave his apartment for several hours despite the BPD's Crisis Negotiation Team trying to negotiate his surrender, police said.
Then the BPD Special Operations Group and Kern County Mobile Evaluation Team were sent.
"The Special Operations Group consists of the SWAT Team, the Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiations Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Tactical Dispatchers, and the K9 Unit. The Kern County Mobile Evaluation Team provides crisis intervention, voluntary and involuntary assessment for psychiatric hospitalization, and follow-up services in our community,” the BPD said in its news release.
Surrounding apartments were evacuated. McFadden was taken into custody and had minor injuries, police said, due to resisting. He was cleared by medical personnel and booked into Kern County jail on the felony warrant and charges related to Friday's incident, the BPD said.
Officers found a replica firearm while serving a search warrant at McFadden's apartment, police said.
The BPD said anyone with information or wanting to help the investigation by providing video recordings of the incident to police can do so by calling 661-327-7111.