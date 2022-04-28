BPD hosts operation to crack down on retail theft

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 17 suspects, 13 adults and four juveniles, as part of a two-day operation targeting retail theft, according to a BPD news release.
Police focused on the area around the Valley Plaza Mall in the 2700 block of Ming Avenue, according to the release.
Approximately $2,900 in stolen property, mostly clothing and cosmetics, was recovered, the release added.
The effort was part of the Retail Theft Partnership, an association of local businesses and the Police Department that meets periodically to share information on habitual offenders and theft
Trends, according to officials.
Any business interested in the Retail Theft Partnership can contact the Bakersfield Police Department coordinator at 661-326-3053.