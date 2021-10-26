BPD hosts Coffee with a Cop on Friday

The Bakersfield Police Department will host a community event called Coffee with a Cop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
Residents can grab a cup of coffee with their police officers at the Starbucks on 1201 24th St.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 147,784
Deaths: 1,652
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 137,919
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 96.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 97.22
Updated: 10/26/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
