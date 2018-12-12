Officer Matthew Thompson and his partner told the young man they had to pat him down.
Called to a south Bakersfield residence to a report of a fight, they were informed that 22-year-old Issac Cervantes might have a gun.
But Cervantes refused to be searched. Moments later, he pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband. The ensuing gun battle left Cervantes dead and both officers injured.
On Wednesday, Johnson was honored with the Medal of Valor at the Bakersfield Police Department's annual awards ceremony. Both he and his partner, Officer Joshua Deutinger, recovered from their wounds following the August 2017 shooting.
Four others also received awards during a ceremony marked both with solemnity and laughter as the department came together to acknowledge its own with the peer-nominated awards. Chief Lyle Martin said the department is like a family.
"The camaraderie is like no other," he said.
Following are the award winners:
• Lisa Agerton, Civilian Employee of the Year
This past October the BPD held its first open house for Halloween. Crime analyst Lisa Agerton wasn't about to settle for just a wig and a mask.
She decked herself out as Winifred the witch, played by Bette Midler in the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus."
Agerton was convincing in the role.
"My 3-year-old asked, 'Is that lady really a witch,'" said Capt. Joe Mullins.
"And my 9-year-old said, 'No she's not, but she thinks she is.'"
Agerton started as a clerk at the BPD in 2000. She worked her way — Mullins said "forced her way" — into working with the gang unit and was one of the founders of the crime analysis unit.
"She taught all of us," Mullins said.
He said she's excelled at every job, whether in crime analysis or as a trainer or advisor.
• Martha Balandran, Dispatcher of the Year
Balandran first joined the department in June 2011. She left and worked for a time in the jail before "returning to her senses" and coming back to the BPD in 2014, said Capt. Jeremy Grimes.
Since then, she's used her positive and poised attitude in obtaining essential information from calls to the dispatch center and relaying it to officers, the captain said. This past year she racked up more than 300 hours in overtime due to staffing shortages.
Balandran has maintained her professional demeanor at all times, Grimes said, including while fielding calls during intense situations such as a suspected active shooter.
• Billy Routh, Officer of the Year
As a member of the BPD's Impact Unit, Routh focuses on tackling problems associated with chronic homelessness. He works with homeless shelters in helping the homeless find a place to stay. He assists in cleaning up illegal encampments along the Kern River Parkway.
And this past year he proved instrumental in providing training to officers and explaining to the public how the gunshot-detecting ShotSpotter technology works, said Lt. Jason Townsend.
"I'm lost for words," Routh said after receiving the award. "I'm so proud."
• Robert Pair, Detective of the Year
There is no job more inaccurately portrayed in the media and on television than that of the police detective, Mullins said.
"Homicides are not solved by star players, by some rogue cop who goes against the grain to bring it home for everybody."
Instead, the job involves going out to crime scenes, conducting interviews and paperwork. Lots and lots of paperwork.
Pair has been meticulous in his work, Mullins said.
Among his investigations was the multi-agency operation targeting the West Side Crips called "Operation Blind Mice." It led to federal indictments against 11 West Side Crips gang members as well as state charges against 30 more people on charges ranging from burglary to murder.
• Medal of Valor, Thompson
Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, both Thompson and Deutinger managed to keep their composure and assist responding officers who rushed to the 600 block of Pacheco Road on Aug. 30, 2017.
Johnson was struck on his left bicep, the left side of his chest and to the front of his right hip. His protective vest stopped the round that hit his chest. His duty belt caught the round to his hip.
Deutinger was hit on the left side of his face and his left elbow. While waiting for an ambulance, the bullet that entered his face shifted in his throat and he coughed the round up and spit it into the street.
It was a close call for both men.
For Cervantes, it was fatal.
When Cervantes struggled with the officers while refusing the pat-down, Johnson went to the ground with him. That's when Cervantes drew his gun and opened fire, according to reports from the District Attorney's office.
Johnson was too close for Deutinger to return fire. Johnson then pushed away from Cervantes and fired multiple rounds from his 9 mm handgun. Cervantes died after being shot in the head.
The DA's office found the officers were justified in their actions.
Following Wednesday's ceremony, Thompson said returning to the department was never in question. It's the job he's trained for, and there's a family atmosphere, he said.
And he wanted to get back to work.
"Sitting on a couch does not feel natural," he said.
