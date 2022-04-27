BPD honors K-9 Jango one year after his death

The Bakersfield Police Department remembered the life of Jango, a K-9 unit that died in the line of duty, with a social media tribute Wednesday on the anniversary of his death.
“Jango helped me become a better officer, husband, friend and father,” said his handler, BPD Officer Brock Mueller in a statement on Instagram.
K-9 Jango, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a vehicle theft suspect.
Jango was born Nov. 15 in the Netherlands and assigned to Mueller in March 2017. The K-9 served in the field of suspect apprehension and explosive material detection.
“K-9 Jango is greatly missed by all,” the BPD said in a statement. “Rest easy and thank you for your service.”