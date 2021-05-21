BPD honors fallen K-9 Jango

There was a sense of family and community on a day that might otherwise be a somber occasion as the Bakersfield Police Department and other local officials honored the life of Jango, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois from BPD’s K-9 Unit.
A memorial service was held Friday at Mechanics Bank Theater, following a processional of several BPD motor vehicles. While it wasn't open to the public, some community members showed their support from the sidewalks with patriotic balloons and the American flag.
This is the first time a K-9 has been killed in the line of duty in the Bakersfield community.
Jango’s End of Watch was April 27. The K-9 was shot by a vehicle theft suspect and later died.
“It truly is amazing how the community has come together to pay tribute to one of their fallen officers,” Officer Brock Mueller said as he gave a few words during the memorial service.
Jango became Mueller’s partner in March 2017. He was trained to locate and apprehend criminals and was also trained in explosive detection.
Mueller noted the reason for the K-9 Unit’s choice of uniform for the day. It is the same uniform officers wear on training days, which he commented are “pure happiness” for their dogs. They wanted to honor Jango by wearing that for the memorial.
Jango did his job and took it seriously, but Mueller spoke about the fact that he knew how to flip the switch when they returned home at night. He would become the “goofiest” dog.
“The handler and the officer spend eight hours a day, at least five days a week together within feet of each other. It becomes more than just a dog and owner. It becomes a true friendship," BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said.
"They experience traumatic events together. The dog watches out for the officer and the officer watches out for the dog, and they become best friends. It is particularly devastating to the K-9 unit in particular, who spend so much time with their K-9 partners."
The memorial was similar to that of a fallen police officer, complete with the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and changing of the guard.
A video presentation of Jango was also shown with clips and photos of Jango and Mueller, both on and off duty.
“When there is a loss like this, that separation — the breaking of that bond is very difficult,” BPD Chief Greg Terry said.
“I wouldn’t say I fully understand it. I’ve never been a K-9 handler, but I know the bond we build with our pets, no matter what kind of pet it is.”
The chief added: “This is no different.”