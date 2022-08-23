 Skip to main content
BPD: Homeowner fatally shoots home-invasion suspect

A Bakersfield homeowner shot and killed one of two suspects trying to break into his home Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, which also reported a second suspect is outstanding.

BPD officers responded to a home in the 3600 block of University Avenue around 11:11 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery, according to a BPD news release.

