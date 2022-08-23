BPD: Homeowner fatally shoots home-invasion suspect

A Bakersfield homeowner shot and killed one of two suspects trying to break into his home Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, which also reported a second suspect is outstanding.
BPD officers responded to a home in the 3600 block of University Avenue around 11:11 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery, according to a BPD news release.
The homeowner was cooperative with the BPD investigation and has not been arrested. No charges against the resident are being sought at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the decedent has not yet been released. No information about the second suspect was available.
Anyone with information about the case can contact BPD Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.