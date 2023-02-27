BPD: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspected burglars

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident Monday in which suspects reportedly broke to a home and exchanged gunfire with the residence’s occupant.
A man pulled into this home Thursday and saw several men leaving his house and running away, the BPD wrote in a news release. A suspect began firing at the man who came home to his residence in the 2300 block of Pine Street and a shootout began, BPD added.
The homeowner had a non-life-threatening injury while at least one suspect was injured, a news release said. Palmdale man Melvin Carter, 43, was in a serious yet stable condition after the gunfight, police wrote.
Frederick Minnoy III, 36, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, conspiracy and attempted first-degree burglary.
Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call BPD at 661-327-7111.