BPD: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspected burglars

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident Monday in which suspects reportedly broke to a home and exchanged gunfire with the residence’s occupant.

A man pulled into this home Thursday and saw several men leaving his house and running away, the BPD wrote in a news release. A suspect began firing at the man who came home to his residence in the 2300 block of Pine Street and a shootout began, BPD added.

