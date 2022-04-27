BPD holds DUI, driver’s license checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 900 block of Old River Road, which started at 6 p.m. Tuesday and continued until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A total of 998 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint, according to a BPD news release. One driver was detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety influence level.
No drivers were arrested on susicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Seven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Five drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. Twelve vehicles were seized at the checkpoint. Eleven of those vehicles were impounded and one was released to a licensed driver.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration