BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a Kern Avoid DUI checkpoint on California Avenue in Bakersfield in this 2009 photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday night within city limits.

The checkpoint is scheduled to run until 2 a.m. Saturday.

