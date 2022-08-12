BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday night within city limits.
The checkpoint is scheduled to run until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 274,041
Deaths: 2,499
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 263,893
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.51
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/12/22
