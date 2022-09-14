 Skip to main content
BPD holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

DUI checkpoint (copy)

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a DUI checkpoint in this Californian photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint, starting Friday evening.

The checkpoint is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and continue until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. 

