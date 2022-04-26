BPD: Head-on collision sends 1 to hospital with major injuries

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a car.
A man driving an SUV had a medical event while driving around 1:17 p.m. in the 1100 block of Panama Lane, which resulted in a collision, according to the BPD’s preliminary investigation.
The woman, who was reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital as of Tuesday evening, was a passenger in the car that collided with the SUV.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the BPD release.
While the investigation into the collision is ongoing, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.