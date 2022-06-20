BPD: Hatchet-wielding man arrested after confronting woman in shower

A man has been arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department on suspicion that he wielded a hatchet to assault a woman while she was showering.
Kyler Kuehl, 59, entered a stranger’s bathroom Friday, police said, where a woman was showering in a residence on the 3200 block of Park Bend Court. The ensuing struggle between the victim and Kuehl stopped after another man intervened, according to a BPD news release.
The woman suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said. Kuehl was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary offense, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary.