BPD: Girl who had been missing returns home

Bakersfield Police said Sunday afternoon that a missing 13-year-old girl returned home.
Adalina Uvalle previously was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to a BPD news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bakersfield Police said Sunday afternoon that a missing 13-year-old girl returned home.
Adalina Uvalle previously was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to a BPD news release.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,476
Deaths: 2,634
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 306,372
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.93
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.11
Updated: 3/16/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.