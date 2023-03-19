 Skip to main content
BPD: Girl who had been missing returns home

Adalina Uvalle was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to a BPD news release

Bakersfield Police said Sunday afternoon that a missing 13-year-old girl returned home.

Adalina Uvalle previously was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to a BPD news release.

