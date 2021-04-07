BPD: Fresno man arrested in human trafficking investigation

A Fresno man was arrested in Kern County on suspicion of pimping, pandering and human trafficking.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department said it has been investigating Malcolm Green since Jan. 16 for allegedly trafficking a woman throughout the state of California.
The BPD arrested Green on March 25 and booked him into the Kern County Jail, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Benavente at (661) 326-3809 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.