Slide Breaking News (copy)

The Bakersfield Police Department said Friday the 29-year-old man killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday is not suspected of having been caught in the act of a residential burglary as initially believed.

Additionally, BPD noted the resident who observed a “suspicious person” at 11:24 a.m. in the 11300 block of Andretti Avenue in northwest Bakersfield was an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer living in the area. It said the officer contacted the decedent and exchanged gunfire with him — and that now the LAPD is conducting an administrative investigation of the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you