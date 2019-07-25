The Bakersfield Police Department has found no "criminal behavior with corroborative evidence" in a case of alleged sexual assault by Monsignor Craig Harrison against a minor in the 1990s, and that the case is closed at this time.
Within minutes of BPD's announcement in a news release, Harrison — who has served as longtime chaplain for BPD — made his first public comments on the accusations against him.
"My faith has remained unwavering as I've struggled to deal with these false allegations against me," he said on a Facebook Live broadcast carried by KBAK-29.
Harrison also thanking the police for their hard work and leaving no stone unturned during the investigation.
"Accusations are easy to make but they're very difficult to defend," Harrison said. "I have been defamed, I've been slandered, libeled and irreparably harmed by these false accusers and those supporting them."
BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said the investigation turned up no hard evidence of sexual battery, such as photos or videos.
"Right now it's a 'he said, she said' situation," he said.
The only known allegations against Harrison in Bakersfield were brought by a Texas man who grew up in Bakersfield and served as an altar boy under Harrison at St. Francis Church in the late 1980s/early 1990s. The man, whose name is being withheld at his request, confirmed Thursday that it was his case the Bakersfield Police investigated.
Reached Thursday, the man said police only told him the case was outside the statue of limitations and did not mention a lack of evidence.
The man's attorney, Joseph George Sr. of Sacramento, said Harrison was "enmeshed" with BPD having served as chaplain, and called into question the objectivity of the investigation.
In interviews with The Californian, the man who made the accusation against Harrison, s 43-year-old Iraq war veteran, said he was abused over four years while an altar boy at St. Francis Church in Bakersfield in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The man said he was the child of a poor, single mother and believes he was targeted by Harrison. The abuse started out as roughhousing in the parish rectory and escalated to groin-to-groin rubbing through clothes. The man said Harrison gave him money and alcohol, among other things, and later gave him two cars, wanted to adopt him, and offered to pay for his college.
The accusations against Harrison, a popular and beloved priest and native of Bakersfield, first came to light on April 25 when The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno placed him on paid administrative leave. The suspension came after a man contacted the diocese alleging that Harrison touched him on three separate occasions while serving as an altar boy at St. Joseph in Firebaugh decades ago.
Harrison has denied all allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct against him.
Shortly after Harrison was placed on leave, another man contacted the diocese alleging "inappropriate behavior" when he was a minor at St. Patrick's Church in Merced in 1988.
Harrison served as pastor at St. Joseph from July 1, 1992 to June 30, 1999. He worked at Our Lady of Mercy, St. Patrick's and Sacred Heart in Merced between Sept. 12, 1987 and June 21, 1989. Harrison has worked two stints at St. Francis in Bakersfield, once from June 22, 1989 to Oct. 16, 1991 and then again starting July 1, 1999.
(5) comments
I’m not sure there is enough information to say he’s exonerated of ALL charges. I wish the TBC was more specific as to which charges and by whom. There remain the charges of those located at other parishes that Fr. Harrison served.
The BPD has closed the case yet you insist on regurgitating the unfounded charges. Shame on the TBC. You have now joined the main stream media with your "fake news".
Finally, the truth prevails! Fr. Craig is a holy man. He is an innocent man.
Now for the Diocese to gather some Biblical courage and bring our Pastor back.
Exactly! Let’s pray it happens soon. I’m so happy his name is being cleared.
