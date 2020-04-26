anna-bella gonzalez

Anna-Belle Gonzalez

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department found a missing female juvenile who was considered at risk due to being considered a first-time runaway.

Anna-Belle Gonzalez was found on Sunday unharmed.

All Star
All Star

Remember her name and face. She'll run away again.

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

I'm a walkin in the rain, tears are fallin and I feel the pain.....

