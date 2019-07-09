The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a body found in a canal in west Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.
The body of an adult man was removed from the canal by the Bakersfield Fire Department. Hall Ambulance, BPD and BFD all responded to the scene.
The identity of the man and his cause of death will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.