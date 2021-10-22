BPD finds at-risk missing woman

The Bakersfield Police Department found a 22-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing.
Myhwa Yoon, 22, was last seen Thursday and was considered at-risk; the BPD asked for the community's help Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department found a 22-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing.
Myhwa Yoon, 22, was last seen Thursday and was considered at-risk; the BPD asked for the community's help Friday.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 146,348
Deaths: 1,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 136,599
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 97.11
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 97.47
Updated: 10/22/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.