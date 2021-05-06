BPD: Felon flees from police; loaded firearm, drugs found

Bakersfield Police pursued a man who went across all lanes of Highway 58 Wednesday night before he surrendered.
Police tired to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation at about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane. But the driver, Kerry Edwards, 26, of Bakersfield, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to a BPD news release. He later surrendered, police said.
BPD said officers found a loaded firearm, marijuana, cocaine and oxycodone in Edwards’ vehicle.
He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, fleeing from police and being armed while in possession of narcotics. The firearm was unregistered, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.