BPD: Fatal Dec. 31 fatal traffic collisions are city’s 53rd, 54th of the year

Two separate fatal collisions involving pedestrians that took place within minutes of each other on New Year’s Eve represented the city’s 53rd and 54th of 2021, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials.
The first took place at 6:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Pacheco Road, regarding a traffic collision involving a man who was hit and later died at a local hospital from injuries he sustained.
The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials, according to a BPD news release. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors at this time. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Less than 20 minutes later in the 200 block of Calloway Road, BPD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian.
A good Samaritan who saw the collision performed CPR on the pedestrian, as well as responding officers; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
Witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling east on Marby Grange Way. The vehicle is described as a Ford SUV. It’s unknown whether alcohol and speed were factors in this collision.
Both collisions are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either collision can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.