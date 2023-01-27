BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home

Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski masks, broke into a residence in the 9100 block of Limoges Way and left in an unknown direction, BPD wrote in a news release. The woman was uninjured.
One suspect was about 6 feet tall with a dark complexion while another stood at 5 foot, 8 inches. The shorter man had a thin build with a lighter complexion, BPD stated in the release.
This incident appears related to another home-invasion robbery in the 3800 block of Bathurst Avenue, which is in south Bakersfield. There, an older woman was held at gunpoint Jan. 12 at about 7:49 p.m. Suspects in that case had a police radio scanner, BPD added in a news release.
Anyone with information about these incidents may call BPD at 661-327-7111.
The BPD issued tips to help keep residents safe:
- When traveling to your house, take different and alternate routes;
- Don't open the door for strangers; and,
- When reporting suspicious activity, note any identifying details.