BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home

Slide Public Safety

Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski masks, broke into a residence in the 9100 block of Limoges Way and left in an unknown direction, BPD wrote in a news release. The woman was uninjured.

