BPD: Elderly pedestrian outside crosswalk struck by vehicle

An elderly man who was crossing a street outside the crosswalk was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning and suffered major injuries, according to Bakersfield Police.
It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Columbus Street. The pedestrian, who was not named, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, BPD reported in a news release.
Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation, and it does not appear that alcohol, drugs, or speed were contributing factors. BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.